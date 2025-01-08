BJP likely to contest Erode East bypoll, strategy meet scheduled today

CHENNAI: The State BJP unit has decided to contest the upcoming by-election in the Erode East Assembly constituency, with a strategic meeting of the State Core Committee scheduled for January 8.

The meeting, to be chaired by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, will deliberate on crucial aspects of the bypoll, including forging alliances and selecting the party's candidate.

According to sources, the BJP's national high command will announce the candidate for the by-election.

A host of key leaders, including K Annamalai, Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainar Nagendran, A P Muruganantham, and H Raja, will participate in the meeting to chart the party's strategy for the polls.

"The BJP will contest the by-election under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banner, with the party's senior leaders having established communication with other NDA constituents, including the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC)," a senior leader told DT Next.

The by-election in Erode East Assembly seat was necessitated after the demise of Congress legislator EVKS Elangovan.

The election, scheduled to take place on February 5, is expected to be a closely contested affair, with the BJP aiming to capitalise on the opportunity to strengthen its foothold in the State.