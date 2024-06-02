BJP-led front will achieve massive victory in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: MoS L Murugan

MADURAI: The BJP-led front will achieve a massive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan in Thoothukudi, on Saturday.

Murugan said that BJP received a big wave of support from people over the last two months of the campaign for the seven phases of polling.

“The victory is sure as the BJP and its allies will win over 400 LS constituencies to ensure Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again. The results would be a turning point in political history,” the Union Minister said.

Recalling an incident at Mettupalayam, he said a youth was severely beaten up after he asked his ward councilor from Congress to keep his street clean.

It occurred a couple of days ago and the injured victim was hospitalised with a neck fracture, but still, now the police have not taken action against the councillor.

But, on the contrary, the police registered a case against the injured youth and his mother. Condemning it, he wondered whether the State government was active. The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. While the police were keen on arresting anyone in the early hours after posting any comment on social media, why not arrest those indulged in the attack on the youth in Mettupalayam, he asked.