BJP leaders upset over losing city seats to 'big brother' AIADMK

CHENNAI: Discontent is brewing within the BJP's state unit after the AIADMK-led NDA allocated 27 seats, with senior leaders and aspirants voicing concern over what they see as a one-sided bargain that has left many without a chance to contest, particularly in Chennai.
The unease is most visible in the State capital, where the BJP has secured just one constituency, Mylapore, which will be allotted to Tamilisai Soundararajan. Aspirants, including Kushboo Sundar, Karu Nagarajan, ANS Prasad, SG Suryah and Vinoj P Selvam, have been left disappointed after their preferred segments remained with the AIADMK.
"The understanding was that sustained groundwork would translate into electoral opportunity. But constituencies we worked in have gone to our ally," a senior leader who had sought a Chennai seat told this correspondent.
The dissatisfaction extends to the districts. Leaders such as A Ashvathaman and P Karthiyayini are learnt to have missed out on their preferred constituencies, with several segments retained by the AIADMK, effectively shutting them out of the contest.
Party insiders said the final arrangement underscored the AIADMK's dominance in seat-sharing talks. "This clearly reflects who had the upper hand. The leadership has not been able to secure favourable seats for many aspirants," a senior functionary said, requesting anonymity.
At the same time, a section of leaders has managed to either retain their constituencies or secure their preferred choice. Sitting MLAs, including C Saraswathi (Modakurichi), MR Gandhi (Nagercoil) and Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore North), are among those accommodated in their preferred seat, along with S Vijayadharani (Vilavancode), Ananthan Ayyasamy (Vasudevanallur) and L Murugan (Avinashi).
State president Nainar Nagenthran had to shift from his constituency, Tirunelveli, but he was given his preferred seat, Sattur.
However, several state office-bearers and district-level leaders remain in the dark, with uncertainty looming over their electoral prospects. The developments have also triggered internal churn, with former state president K Annamalai engaging with dissatisfied leaders amid indications that he was initially reluctant to contest.
"This is not just about seats; it is about the party's growth being compromised," a leader from the Delta said. Nainar Nagenthran said the BJP would officially announce its candidates shortly.