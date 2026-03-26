BJP leaders upset over losing city seats to 'big brother' AIADMK

The unease is most visible in the State capital, where the BJP has secured just one constituency, Mylapore, which will be allotted to Tamilisai Soundararajan. Aspirants, including Kushboo Sundar, Karu Nagarajan, ANS Prasad, SG Suryah and Vinoj P Selvam, have been left disappointed after their preferred segments remained with the AIADMK.

"The understanding was that sustained groundwork would translate into electoral opportunity. But constituencies we worked in have gone to our ally," a senior leader who had sought a Chennai seat told this correspondent.