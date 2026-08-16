BJP leaders to flag it with top brass

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran's remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his mother have triggered unease within the party, with a section of senior leaders, including women functionaries, expressing dismay and indicating that the issue would be raised with the central leadership.
Speaking to DT Next, a senior woman leader said the remarks had placed the party in an uncomfortable position. "Political criticism is part of public life, but bringing the Chief Minister's mother into it was completely avoidable. We cannot defend such remarks before the people," she said.
Another senior leader said Nainar's comments could not be dismissed as an inadvertent slip, citing his earlier controversial remarks involving actor Trisha and Vijay. "This is not a mistake or a slip of the tongue. It was a carefully worded statement. Earlier, he made derogatory remarks involving Trisha and Vijay. At that time, Vijay was an actor and a political party leader. Today, he is the Chief Minister, and Nainar has also dragged his mother into the attack. This is shocking. We have decided to take up the matter with the central high command," the leader said, requesting anonymity.
A second leader alleged that the controversy had erupted at a sensitive time for Nainar, amid discussions within the BJP over a possible change in the state leadership. "The high command is already considering replacing Nainar as state president. At this stage, he has created another controversy around himself, apparently for political mileage within and outside the party. He is unfit to lead the BJP in Tamil Nadu," the leader alleged.
Seeking to downplay the controversy, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said his remarks made at the launch of the ‘Ore Naadu 2.0’ magazine had been twisted and misrepresented for political gain. “I want to make it clear that I did not refer to anyone with any ulterior motive. I am a person who has deep concern and affection for one’s mother, motherland and mother tongue,” he said.