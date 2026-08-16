BJP leaders to flag it with top brass

Speaking to DT Next, a senior woman leader said the remarks had placed the party in an uncomfortable position. "Political criticism is part of public life, but bringing the Chief Minister's mother into it was completely avoidable. We cannot defend such remarks before the people," she said.

Another senior leader said Nainar's comments could not be dismissed as an inadvertent slip, citing his earlier controversial remarks involving actor Trisha and Vijay. "This is not a mistake or a slip of the tongue. It was a carefully worded statement. Earlier, he made derogatory remarks involving Trisha and Vijay. At that time, Vijay was an actor and a political party leader. Today, he is the Chief Minister, and Nainar has also dragged his mother into the attack. This is shocking. We have decided to take up the matter with the central high command," the leader said, requesting anonymity.