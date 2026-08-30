BJP leaders target TVK MLA over ‘Amaran’ remarks, seek CM Vijay’s response

Referring to Badhurudeen’s claim that scenes involving terrorists were removed from Vijay-starrer Thuppakki, Nainar said the MLA’s remarks could disturb communal harmony. He urged CM Vijay to condemn them, warning that otherwise people would view them as reflecting TVK’s official position.

BJP state secretary Vinoj P Selvam also questioned Badhurudeen’s objections to the depiction of terrorism in Amaran.

“What is his problem with depicting terrorism in Kashmir and the brutality of terrorists? How does he want terrorists to be portrayed-as aliens?” Vinoj Selvam asked.

He also sought CM Vijay’s response to Badhurudeen’s claims that scenes considered anti-Muslim were removed from Thuppakki and Vishwaroopam, asking whether the actor had acted against Muslims or yielded to pressure.