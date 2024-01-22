'BJP leaders, people in high offices spreading lies like Whatsapp universities'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday slammed union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi for spreading misinformation regarding performance of special poojas for Ayodhya Consecration and said that the people holding high positions in the BJP and people who secured high offices through the BJP were spreading lies like "Whatsapp Universities" against the DMK owing to the success of his party's youth wing conference held in Salem.

In his letter to the party cadre, Stalin said, "Unable to tolerate the success of the DMK youth wing conference, the political and ideological enemies of the DMK started spreading rumours even while the conference was underway."

Citing the allegation of union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that permission was denied to live stream the Ayodhya consecration in a Kancheepuram temple, the CM said that the people who sought permission for the bhajans had themselves stated that they would not live stream.

"The union minister has conveniently covered up the facts and spread the lies deliberately," the CM said.

Advising the peace loving people of Tamil Nadu to keep in mind the Madras High Court order that "Bhakthi towards gods is only for peace and happiness and not to disturb the equilibrium prevailing in the society, " the CM said, "It has become a practice of those in the high positions in BJP to irresponsibly spread lies on Whatsapp, television, newspaper and social media. From those in Delhi to the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, no one is an exception to it."

"People holding high positions in the BJP, who do not respect the Constitution, and those who reached high offices using the BJP are functioning like Whatsapp universities, " the CM remarked.

Taking strong exception to Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi's 'vengeful' social media message that a sense of invisible fear and apprehension was writ large on the face of Kodandaramaswami temple priests, the CM criticized the governor of acting without understanding the sentiments of Tamil Nadu people and wondered, "If not politics what else could be reason for the Governor's frustration when the priests of Kodandaramar temple themselves have stated that they were in no fear or repression? If the governor went searching for BJP's Ayodhya Ramar politics in a peaceful Kodandaramar temple, is that Bhakti (devotion) or drama?"

"The real devotees of Tamil Nadu consider Bhakti their individual right and spiritual pursuit. They will worship Perumal and celebrate Periyar's ideology.

They will respect people of other faiths. People holding various positions in the BJP are working to destroy the peace and communal harmony, " the CM remarked.