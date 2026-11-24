CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of a mounting confrontation between the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government and the Hindu outfits including the Centre-ruling BJP over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran and former Union Minister L Murugan are scheduled to visit Madurai on Tuesday, as uncertainty persists over the implementation of the Supreme Court’s order permitting the ritual at the disputed Deepathoon.
Their visit assumes significance as the state government has moved a review petition against the apex court’s November 20 order, while the district administration has imposed prohibitory restrictions in the area, citing the need to maintain public order.
The Supreme Court had permitted the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the stone pillar on November 24 as a one-time measure, subject to stringent safeguards. It directed the authorities to facilitate the ritual through a restricted team authorised by the temple administration, with designated officials overseeing the arrangements. The court also made it clear that the permission would not confer any customary or proprietary rights.
The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department subsequently approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of the order and a stay on its implementation. However, the review petition was not taken up on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Madurai district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), with restrictions on public gatherings, processions and demonstrations. The restrictions, however, do not preclude steps necessary to implement the Supreme Court’s directions.