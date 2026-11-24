Their visit assumes significance as the state government has moved a review petition against the apex court’s November 20 order, while the district administration has imposed prohibitory restrictions in the area, citing the need to maintain public order.

The Supreme Court had permitted the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the stone pillar on November 24 as a one-time measure, subject to stringent safeguards. It directed the authorities to facilitate the ritual through a restricted team authorised by the temple administration, with designated officials overseeing the arrangements. The court also made it clear that the permission would not confer any customary or proprietary rights.