Addressing reporters, Soundararajan criticised the Chief Minister for attending the book launch event of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as a spectator without utilising the opportunity to press for Tamil Nadu's water rights.

Vijay and Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar were among those invited to the event.

"My biggest concern is that even after meeting everyone yesterday, it is wrong on their part not to have spoken anything about the Cauvery issue," the BJP leader said.

Taking a sharp dig at Sonia Gandhi's newly released book, Soundararajan alleged that it contained several historical inaccuracies and questioned the narrative surrounding it.

"They will immediately say this is not a history book, but it is the autobiography of a political figure. There are many historical errors, and the public is noticing this," she claimed.