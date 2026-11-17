CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for allegedly not raising the long-pending Cauvery river water dispute during his visit to the national capital on November 16.
Addressing reporters, Soundararajan criticised the Chief Minister for attending the book launch event of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as a spectator without utilising the opportunity to press for Tamil Nadu's water rights.
Vijay and Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar were among those invited to the event.
"My biggest concern is that even after meeting everyone yesterday, it is wrong on their part not to have spoken anything about the Cauvery issue," the BJP leader said.
Taking a sharp dig at Sonia Gandhi's newly released book, Soundararajan alleged that it contained several historical inaccuracies and questioned the narrative surrounding it.
"They will immediately say this is not a history book, but it is the autobiography of a political figure. There are many historical errors, and the public is noticing this," she claimed.
The BJP leader also launched a scathing attack on the state administration over governance, specifically targeting State Minister V Gandhiraj for allegedly shooting social media 'reels' inside a police station with women personnel at night.
Pointing to the reel of Minister R Vanni Arasu with wild animals in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris, which went viral recently, Soundararajan urged CM Vijay to rein in his cabinet colleagues.
"It is our view that instead of calling them, giving Diwali gifts and patting them on the back, he should question them," Soundararajan said.
She also demanded a thorough probe into an alleged book procurement scam involving 'Agal Vilakku' publications, claiming that books generated using artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT were supplied to libraries named after iconic leaders such as Kamarajar, Anna, Periyar, and Bharathidasan.
She asserted that an investigation must determine whether the current regime had any role in the alleged irregularities alongside the previous DMK dispensation.
On the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam row, Soundararajan faulted the state government for approaching the Supreme Court against the lower court's order permitting the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, accusing the administration of maintaining an "anti-Hindu mindset".
"Even after the state's court permitted it, the Tamil Nadu government should not have gone to the Supreme Court... The Tamil Nadu government continues to make it clear that they possess an anti-Hindu mindset," Soundararajan said.
The controversy centres around the lighting of the traditional Mahadeepam atop the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai during the Karthigai Deepam festival. The hilltop is a sensitive site as it houses both the Kasi Viswanathar temple and the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. Hindu groups have consistently demanded unrestricted rights to light the ceremonial lamp at the hilltop.
The issue has frequently led to legal interventions to maintain communal harmony. Recently, after a state court granted permission to light the lamp for the upcoming festival, the Tamil Nadu government appealed the order in the Supreme Court, prompting severe backlash from the BJP.
Dismissing media speculation regarding a potential political alignment following a recent mention of the BJP in the DMK mouthpiece Murasoli, Soundararajan clarified that her party maintains an equidistant stand, opposing both the alleged corruption of the DMK and the "reels culture" of the ruling TVK.
"As far as we are concerned, we will criticise the DMK just as much as we criticise the TVK," she added.