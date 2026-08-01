BJP leader Nainar blames Congress for Tamil Nadu losing its rights over Cauvery water

Addressing a protest in Thanjavur against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam, Nainar claimed Tamil Nadu had full rights over the Cauvery and accused the Congress of denying those rights whenever it governed Karnataka. "Tamil Nadu lost Katchatheevu earlier due to the conspiracy of the Congress, and now they are planning to block the State's Cauvery rights," he said.

He questioned Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore for not opposing Karnataka over the Cauvery issue, even on social media. Nainar said Tagore should have met the Karnataka Chief Minister from his own party, explained Tamil Nadu's concerns and worked towards resolving the dispute instead of remaining silent.