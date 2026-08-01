BJP leader Nainar blames Congress for Tamil Nadu losing its rights over Cauvery water

TIRUCHY: Alleging that Tamil Nadu faces the Cauvery dispute whenever the Congress is in power in Karnataka, state BJP chief Nainar Nagendran on Saturday (August 1) said the party would continue to fight for Tamil Nadu's rights over the river.
Addressing a protest in Thanjavur against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam, Nainar claimed Tamil Nadu had full rights over the Cauvery and accused the Congress of denying those rights whenever it governed Karnataka. "Tamil Nadu lost Katchatheevu earlier due to the conspiracy of the Congress, and now they are planning to block the State's Cauvery rights," he said.
He questioned Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore for not opposing Karnataka over the Cauvery issue, even on social media. Nainar said Tagore should have met the Karnataka Chief Minister from his own party, explained Tamil Nadu's concerns and worked towards resolving the dispute instead of remaining silent.
Claiming that Karnataka released adequate Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu when the BJP was in power in the neighbouring State between 2018 and 2023, Nainar alleged that the present Congress government had failed to do so.
He also criticised Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the reported change in stance on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's proposed visit to Karnataka. "Initially, DK Shivakumar invited Chief Minister Vijay, but now he has asked him not to visit the State. This is condemnable," Nainar said.
Earlier, BJP cadre took out a rally from the Thanjavur City Corporation building to Panagal Building, where the protest against Karnataka was held.