BJP leader and former Nilgiris MP Master Mathan no more

CHENNAI: BJP leader and former Nilgiris MP, M Master Mathan passed away on Friday and the party hailed his contributions for the betterment of the society and upliftment of the marginalised people.

He was 91 years old and passed away on the night of July 26 at his Coimbatore residence due to age-related ailments, his family said. A noted leader of backward Badaga community, Mathan is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998 from the Nilgiris and reelected in 1999 from the same segment.

A former Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president, he has served as a member of Parliamentary committees, including one on agriculture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the demise of Master Mathan. In a post on X, Modi said: “He will be remembered for his efforts to serve society and work for the downtrodden. He also played a commendable role in strengthening our party in Tamil Nadu. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”



Conveying his condolences BJP state president K Annamalai said his passing is a big loss to the party.

BJP president JP Nadda also expressed in condolences saying his demise is an irreparable loss to the party.