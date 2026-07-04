BJP knocks on Lok Bhavan doors over Cabinet secrecy, Minister’s conduct

CHENNAI: Escalating its offensive against the ruling TVK-led coalition government, the BJP on Saturday urged Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to intervene on two politically sensitive issues - alleged breach of Cabinet confidentiality and the alleged inappropriate conduct of Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan, contending that both warranted immediate constitutional scrutiny.
Led by State president Nainar Nagenthran, the BJP delegation, which included Tamil Nadu in-charge Arvind Menon and State chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, submitted two separate memoranda to the Governor at Lok Bhavan, seeking legal and administrative action.
The first memorandum questioned the reported presence of two private individuals at the State Cabinet meeting held on June 5. Terming it an ‘unconstitutional act’ and an alleged violation of the oath of secrecy governing Cabinet proceedings, the BJP urged the Governor to initiate appropriate legal action and advise Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to ensure that such an incident is not repeated.
In its second representation, the party sought a formal inquiry into the alleged inappropriate behaviour of Higher Education Minister and Congress leader P Viswanathan towards a minor girl during a recent public function. The BJP requested the Governor to order an impartial probe and ensure appropriate action based on its outcome.
Speaking after the meeting, Narayanan Thirupathy said the Governor had heard the delegation’s submissions in detail and assured them that the issues raised would receive due consideration.
“We requested the Governor to act against the unconstitutional participation of private individuals in the Cabinet meeting and to order action over the allegations against the Higher Education Minister. The Governor assured us that appropriate steps would be taken,” he said.