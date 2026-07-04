BJP knocks on Lok Bhavan doors over Cabinet secrecy, Minister’s conduct

Led by State president Nainar Nagenthran, the BJP delegation, which included Tamil Nadu in-charge Arvind Menon and State chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, submitted two separate memoranda to the Governor at Lok Bhavan, seeking legal and administrative action.

The first memorandum questioned the reported presence of two private individuals at the State Cabinet meeting held on June 5. Terming it an ‘unconstitutional act’ and an alleged violation of the oath of secrecy governing Cabinet proceedings, the BJP urged the Governor to initiate appropriate legal action and advise Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to ensure that such an incident is not repeated.