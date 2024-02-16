BJP is yet to hold alliance talks, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Dismissing all the speculations about forming an alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, BJP State president K Annamalaion Friday said the saffron party has not engaged in alliance talks with any party in the State so far.

He further stated that the alliance will be announced by the party's high-command at the right time.

Addressing reporters after interacting with BJP advocates at the YMCA ground in Royapettah in the city, Annamalai said, "We (TN BJP) have not engaged in any alliance talks with any party. It will be announced by the respective party leaders at the right time."

Exuding hope, Annamalai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of his 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra, adding that the date that was already announced (February 25) has been changed and the revised date will be announced in a couple of days.

Slamming the ruling DMK government, the saffron party leader said in the last 10 years, the PM Modi-led BJP government has allocated funds of Rs 10.76 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu, but the DMK will not say this openly.

It is because of DMK that Tamil Nadu is being destroyed, he noted.

In a nuanced response, Annamalai said the Supreme Court struck down the Electoral Bond scheme as it was against the Right to Information Act, but the BJP will try to make changes in this Act and will enact the new Act in the Parliament again.

"BJP has received 52 per cent of funds through Electoral Bonds. But, the ruling DMK has received 91 per cent of funds through bonds. The Electoral Bond system was brought to regularise election expenses. DMK has received funds worth Rs 600 crores from Tamil Nadu alone through bonds. The BJP has received an average of Rs 220 crore per State through bonds," added Annamalai.