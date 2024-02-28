BJP is in the business of pasting stickers: Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'poster politics' jibe and said that it was only the BJP which was engaged in the business of pasting stickers and claiming credit for the schemes largely funded by the state government.



Talking to media persons at the city airport upon her return from Thoothukudi where she shared dais with PM Modi, Kanimozhi said that the union government only allocated a fourth of the funds for the housing scheme implemented in the name of the Prime Minister.

"The union government allocates only a fourth of the funds. About 75% is provided by the Tamil Nadu government. Nothing can be constructed using the Rs 70,000 provided by the union government. However, the scheme is named after the Prime Minister. As far as I know only the BJP is pasting stickers and projecting it as PM's scheme." Adding that the MPs from other states who inspected the houses here wonder why the scheme was not named after the Chief Minister, Kanimozhi sarcastically said, "You know who pastes stickers."

Criticizing the union government for not releasing even the flood relief assistance sought by Tamil Nadu, the DMK deputy general secretary said that the state government has not stopped any projects meant for the state.

Reacting to a specific query on a newspaper advertisement reportedly sponsored by a state minister allegedly bearing the flag of China, the DMK MP said, "BJP spends crores on advertisements. I have not seen them use the national flag a great deal."

She also defended her party colleague by referring to the Modi-Jinping summit held at Mamallapuram.

Asked about the PM remarking that the DMK would be obliterated after the Lok Sabha polls, Kanimozhi said, "Many people who claimed to decimate the DMK have vanished. I have seen it. DMK still exists."