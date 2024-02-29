BJP is in business of pasting stickers to state-funded schemes, charges Kani

CHENNAI: Responding to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘poster politics’ jibe, DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday said that it was only the BJP which was engaged in the business of pasting stickers and claiming credit for schemes largely funded by the states. Talking to reporters here upon her return from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi said that the Centre only allocated a fourth of the funds for the housing scheme implemented in the name of the Prime Minister. “Nothing can be constructed using the Rs 70,000 provided by the Centre. However, the scheme is named after the PM. As far as I know only the BJP is pasting stickers and projecting it as PM’s scheme.” On PM remarking that the DMK would be obliterated, she said, “Many people who claimed to decimate the DMK have vanished. I have seen it. DMK still exists."

