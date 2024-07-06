BJP is growing fast in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Annamalai, says L Murugan

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Friday said the BJP has been growing fast in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of its state president K Annamalai.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Murugan said the party has been growing fast because of the works of Annamalai. His reaction comes in the wake of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami making critical remarks that BJP couldn’t win a majority in the Lok Sabha polls because of leaders like Annamalai. Further, Murugan also denied allegations that only Annamalai has been critical of the AIADMK and not other BJP leaders.

Questioning the double standards of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for visiting Hathras to meet the stampede victims, while staying away from Kallakurichi, the BJP leader said, “more than 70 persons, including scheduled class people have died consuming illicit arrack. But, Rahul Gandhi didn’t visit here, but had gone to Hathras. Such issues shouldn’t be politicised,” he said.

Seeking to know what prevents him from visiting Kallakurichi, Murugan also lashed out at Chief Minister MK Stalin for not knowing the way to Kallakurichi to meet the victims.

Urging the state government to completely curtail illicit arrack and narcotics, Murugan said the DMK had increased the number of Tasmac shops after promising to bring them down. He also said that their NDA candidate is contesting the Vikravandi bypoll with a renewed vigour.