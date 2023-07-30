BJP is a tin but DMK is gold: PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department, PK Sekarbabu on Sunday called the Bharatiya Janata Party a tin and said that the DMK is gold.



Taking a dig at BJP state president K Annamalai's padayatra, the DMK minister said that the yatra is a 'paavayatra' which seeks atonement for the sins committed by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the last nine years.

"The padayatra of Annamalai is a 'paavayatra'. Through this 'paavayatra', the BJP seeks atonement for the sins committed by their government in the last nine years. The BJP, which has a couple of per cent vote share in Tamil Nadu, should not be compared to the ruling DMK. This is dravidian land. Our chief minister MK Stalin is in the hearts of the Dravidians, " he added while addressing the media on Mint street ( Thanga Salai), Chennai.

While responding to a question about Modi's contest in Ramanathapuram, the minister said that he will surely lose if he contests against the DMK in Ramanathapuram.

"Ramanathapuram is DMK's golden stronghold. BJP is a party which is equal to tin but the DMK is pure gold. It (BJP) cannot be compared with DMK. Modi or any stalwart contests in Ramanathapuram, will surely lose to DMK, " added Sekarbabu.

Further, the HR&CE minister said that the state government is taking action to allow devotees over the Kanakasabha in Chidambaram temple as per the court's direction.

"In Chidambaram Thillai Natarajar temple, the devotees used to climb Kanakasabha for darshan for years. It was suspended only during the Covid-19 period. Then, a social activist approached the court to allow the devotees over Kanakasabha again for darshan. The court said that the HR&CE department can take a decision on the matter. We are taking action based on that, " he added.