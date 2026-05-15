BJP hunts for defeat reasons amid calls for Annamalai’s return

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Wednesday held a closed-door strategy and review meeting with key state office-bearers at Kamalalayam. State president Nainar Nagenthran, Raama Sreenivasan, M Muruganandam, AP Muruganandam and Arvind Menon were among those present.

Highly placed sources in the party said the meeting turned into an intense stocktaking exercise, with the central leadership seeking constituency-wise assessments and detailed explanations for the party’s underwhelming electoral showing despite what insiders described as unprecedented financial and organisational support from New Delhi.

The grapevine in the national capital indicated that the BJP high command was particularly upset over complaints that several candidates neither mounted aggressive campaigns nor fully utilised the funds earmarked for election expenditure.