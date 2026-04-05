BJP holding FCRA bill out of poll fear, says CM Stalin

KANNIYAKUMARI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday termed the Centre’s proposed FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 as “draconian”, and alleged it targeted minorities, especially Christian service organisations and demanded that it be dropped. He was addressing a campaign rally in Nagercoil for the Assembly polls.
Across the country, Christians are enraged due to the proposed amendment, which, if passed, would lead to the cancellation of the recognition of the beneficiary-recipient-institution, and funds can be taken away even for minor lapses, such as a delay in submitting proof, the CM said Even hospitals, schools and hostels could be taken over by the government for lapses. Even institutions built using funds from both domestic and foreign sources could be taken over, he said.
The Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, seeks to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of foreign funds, while preventing their misuse against national security and interests.
Stalin said Modi had praised Christian institutions for their services in education and healthcare. “However, now what is he doing? This is his true face.” He alleged that the FCRA Amendment Bill, which also has provisions to “intimidate” donors, was tantamount to taking away rights provided by the Constitution, and SCs, STs, and rural poor will be affected more.
Hindus are also the beneficiaries of Christian organisations to a large extent. “This attack on humanitarian activities, driven by a bigoted religious perspective, is not only against one religion but against humanity itself. This law risks creating an indelible stain on India’s global reputation. Opposition members have spoken against to the extent of paralysing the Parliament,” he charged.
DMK MP and senior advocate P Wilson on Saturday strongly opposed the proposed (FCRA) Bill, 2026, calling it “draconian” and warning that it could adversely affect minority and charitable institutions.
Addressing reporters, Wilson alleged that the BJP-led Union government had attempted to push the bill but temporarily held it back due to political pressure from poll-bound States.
He expressed concern over certain provisions in the proposed legislation, particularly those relating to compliance and renewal of licences.
“If an organisation fails to renew its licence or submit applications within the stipulated time, or if the licence is cancelled, the property may be taken over by a designated authority. This provision could be misused,” the MP and lawyer said.
He further alleged that such provisions could be used to target minority-run institutions, including church organisations and charitable bodies run by the Muslim community.