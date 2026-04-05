BJP holding FCRA bill out of poll fear, says CM Stalin

Across the country, Christians are enraged due to the proposed amendment, which, if passed, would lead to the cancellation of the recognition of the beneficiary-recipient-institution, and funds can be taken away even for minor lapses, such as a delay in submitting proof, the CM said Even hospitals, schools and hostels could be taken over by the government for lapses. Even institutions built using funds from both domestic and foreign sources could be taken over, he said.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, seeks to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of foreign funds, while preventing their misuse against national security and interests.