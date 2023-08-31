BJP hits back with Centre’s funding list

CHENNAI: Responding to the DMK allegations that the Centre has deprived Tamil Nadu of its development and funds, BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday shot back with a detailed statement. Terming the statement as a “white paper” detailing the schemes that were brought to the state during the nine years of Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Annamalai termed the DMK’s allegations as a bundle of lies and deceit.



“Chief Minister MK Stalin claimed that the state has been deprived of benefits in the last 9 years of Narendra Modi government and as promised, we wish to refute him with a “white paper” to prove that he is wrong, as always. The hallmark of the DMK ecosystem is lies and deceit. Stalin is only trying to become a master in it. In the last 9 years of Modi government, Tamil Nadu has received more than Rs 10.76 lakh crore,” Annamalai said.

According to the statement released by Annamalai, the Modi government has granted tax devolution to the tune of Rs 2,46,962 crore to Tamil Nadu from 2014-2023. “Budget allocation for the railway sector in 2014-15 was Rs 858 crore and in 2022-23 the allocation scaled up to Rs 3,865 crore. About 1,515 km of railway tracks electrified during 2014-22. Chennai metro implemented at a cost of Rs 72,868.71 crore and 74 airports built during 2014-23. Development of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy and Thoothukudi airports at a cost of Rs 4,542.69 crore. Neyveli, Ramnad, Thanjavur and Vellore to get new airports under UDAN scheme. Under Sagarmala, 108 projects worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore are being implemented in the state. More than 114 national highways projects covering a length of over 2,200 km are under implementation of Rs 43,935 crore,” the statement detailed.

“Under PM Mudra Yojana 4,08,49,942 loan accounts have been created and Rs 2,02,603.94 crore was disbursed. Number of MBBS seats increased from 51,348 in 2014 to 1,01,043 in 2023. 1.85 crore beneficiaries have got Ayushman Bharat cards and Rs 1,694.37 crore have been released to the state. Number of claims paid under BIMA Yojana is 24,988. Under PM Matru Vandana Yojana, Rs 349.24 crore were released for TN benefitting 12.86 lakh persons. For AIIMS college in Madurai Rs 1,978 crore was earmarked.

Annamalai also pointed out that the budget allocation to the fisheries department had increased from Rs 3,682 crore to Rs 38,572 in 2023. Construction of 11 fishing harbours at Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,464.30 crore is another key milestone towards blue revolution, he said.

Under PM KISAN scheme, Rs 8,594.86 crore was released till 2023. And Rs 74.10 crore released for the Central Institute of Classical Tamil and whopping Rs 48,506.12 crore released under MGNREGA. Rs 16,335.91 crore has been released under PMAY.

There were 37 lakh beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu under PM Ujjwala Yojana. Under the Swachh Bharat scheme, 57 lakh toilets were built in Tamil Nadu. Rs 2,550.77 crore has been released to 63 lakh beneficiaries under Jal Jeevan Mission in Tamil Nadu, his statement read.

“Rs 10,283.81 crore has been released under Antyodaya Anna Yojana. Under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, 1.4 crore bank accounts were opened in Tamil Nadu and Rs 4,896.73 crore was the balance in the accounts. Under Ujala scheme, 43,63,183 LEDs were distributed in Tamil Nadu. For conservation of Cauvery Rs 263.76 crore allocated and a total of Rs 5,209 crore released for various smart city schemes.

“Under the National Health Mission, Rs 12,641.43 crore was released to the state. Defence industrial corridor announced for Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 3,100 crore. Centre has released Rs 10,789.84 crore from 2014 to 2023 under the disaster response funds. Under the Samagra Shiksha, Rs 12,967.75 crore released from 2014 to 2023,” the 13-page rebuttal to DMK read.