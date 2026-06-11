BJP high command summons State leaders to Delhi amid rift

Highly placed party sources said the meeting will be attended by top State functionaries along with senior national leaders, including BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

The discussions are expected to centre on the fallout of former State president K Annamalai's exit, the growing unease within sections of the cadre and the party's recent electoral setbacks in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, the high command is preparing for a major organisational overhaul in the State unit as part of efforts to regain momentum and contain internal dissension.

State president Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L Murugan, senior leaders Vanathi Srinivasan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and other members of the State core committee are expected to participate in the meeting.