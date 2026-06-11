BJP high command summons State leaders to Delhi amid rift

CHENNAI: Amid escalating turmoil within its Tamil Nadu unit, the BJP high command has summoned senior State leaders to New Delhi for a crucial core committee meeting on Thursday, with the party expected to deliberate on organisational instability, leadership issues and its electoral strategy ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Highly placed party sources said the meeting will be attended by top State functionaries along with senior national leaders, including BJP national president Nitin Nabin.
The discussions are expected to centre on the fallout of former State president K Annamalai's exit, the growing unease within sections of the cadre and the party's recent electoral setbacks in Tamil Nadu.
According to sources, the high command is preparing for a major organisational overhaul in the State unit as part of efforts to regain momentum and contain internal dissension.
State president Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L Murugan, senior leaders Vanathi Srinivasan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and other members of the State core committee are expected to participate in the meeting.
The meeting assumes significance as the BJP leadership attempts to steady its Tamil Nadu unit at a time when factional strains and leadership uncertainties continue to test the party's expansion plans in the State.
"The leadership wants a comprehensive assessment of the situation in Tamil Nadu. Organisational cohesion, cadre confidence and the party's electoral preparedness will be discussed in detail," a senior BJP leader familiar with the developments told DT Next.
Sources indicated that the BJP high command is also considering changes in the party's Tamil Nadu leadership structure. National in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Arvind Menon and co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy are likely to be replaced with leaders viewed as organisationally stronger and politically more effective.
"The feedback reaching the central leadership, including internal assessments and agency inputs, has reportedly raised concerns over the present organisational structure," another senior functionary said.
Party insiders said the leadership is keen on infusing younger faces into key organisational positions while restructuring the State unit ahead of the Lok Sabha election.