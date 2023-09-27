BJP high command holds talks with NDA leaders, says Vanathi

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and National President of BJP Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday said that the High Command of BJP is in touch with the leaders in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), particularly after AIADMK snapped the ties with BJP.

"Our high command holds talks with the leaders in the NDA alliance. There is no difference between the NDA parties on whether Narendra Modi should be Prime Minister for the third term," Vanathi told reporters in Coimbatore.

However, the Coimbatore South MLA reiterated that she doesn't want to comment until she gets a clear message from the high command regarding the AIADMK's exit from NDA.

The alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be decided by the high command in the right time, added Vanathi.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Maanila Congress (Mooppanar) leader G K Vasan on Wednesday said that their party will make a decision regarding the alliance at the appropriate time.

Notably, TMC is now part of the NDA alliance in the state and its leader G K Vasan also participated in the NDA meeting which took place in Delhi last month.