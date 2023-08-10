BJP hastily disqualified Rahul fearing his ‘unanswerable’ questions: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the BJP regime showed extraordinary haste in disqualifying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi because of the 'unanswerable' questions he posed.

Writing to his party cadre, Stalin briefly quoted Rahul's no confidence motion speech, mainly his question on the plight of mother India in Manipur and said, "The BJP regime showed extraordinary haste in snatching his MP post because of such unanswerable questions he posed."

"Unable to answer his questions, union minister Smriti Irani, in her speech, has levelled allegations against the DMK and attempted to divert attention, " Stalin added. Taking strong exception to cabinet minister Irani's 'irresponsible' statement that DMK's A Raja would be sent to jail soon, the CM said that the treasury benches in the Lok Sabha were bereft of answer when 'our' A Raja sought to know if the BJP regime has the judiciary under its control.

BJP trembles at the voice of DMK in Parliament

Reiterating that the BJP regime was exploiting Income-Tax, CBI and Enforcement Directorate only to target non-BJP governments refusing to toe its line, Stalin said that the whole country saw a union minister threatening an opposition member in the Parliament that ED would visit them if he opposed them (BJP).

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference to the DMK at public functions in Madhya Pradesh and Andaman, the DMK president said, "DMK is not the kind of party that would be cowed down by such threats." Citing the speeches of his treasurer T R Baalu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran in the Parliament, Stalin said, "The BJP regime trembles when it hears the voice of the DMK in both houses of the Parliament. The shivering is evident even in their party events. Such is the calibre of those groomed by Kalaignar"

Significantly, union minister Nirmala Sitharaman took another dig at the DMK in her no confidence speech. Responding to the 'droupadi' reference of Kanimozhi, the union finance minister recalled extensively the 1989 face off between the then ruling DMK and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and said that these are the people referring to Droupadi.