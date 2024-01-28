BJP has turned spiritualism into fanaticism, says Gayathri

CHENNAI: Former national and state level BJP officer-bearer Gayathri Raghuramm said that the saffron party has turned spiritualism into ‘fanaticism’ for political gains, ignoring the common good of the society. She said politicisation of sensitive issues revolving around Ram Mandir overshadowed the spirituality and hurt the sentiment of true Hindus, particularly Ram devotees, and other minorities. In a tête-à-tête with Shanmugha Sundaram J, Gayathri described about her 8-year association with the BJP and what made her join the AIADMK recently. She also said that the BJP and its Hindutva politics will never flourish in Tamil Nadu, which was the fortress of Dravidian parties and their ideology of social justice. Following are the excerpts from the interview…

Many praise K Annamalai and his leadership. But you arelevelling serious charges against him for your exit from the party. Is this because of your personal dislike towards him?

No... I was vocal about the wrongdoings unlike many functionaries, who are silently enduring the problems in the party till today. Moreover, I am not the only one who openly criticised the State leadership. A long time functionary like Gauthami Tadimalla and many others criticised the State leadership for backing the wrong persons. The State unit has also turned into a safe haven for fraudsters, and notorious criminals. For instance, K Harish, an accused in Arudhra Gold scam, was made State-level officer bearer when the police were hunting for him. Apart from this, Annamalai introduced cringe and honey trap politics in state’s BJP unit and it all started much before he was given made the state chief. He targeted senior leaders, whom he thought were a threat to his interest and position.

What is the reason for staying away from active politics for a year after you quit BJP in January 2023?

I needed time to cope with the trauma and to keep away from the toxic environment. It helped me to understand that politics is nothing but service to the people, who are the masters in democracy. And I also learned about Dravidian politics and its ideology, which talks about social justice, empowers women and ensures equal rights to all, to equip myself to be a better person.

Do you subscribe to Dravidian ideology that criticises Sanatan Dharma?

There is good and bad in everything. But the Dravidian ideology is good for the State. And I am not sure how and who implanted certain regressive thoughts in Hinduism. Whether it is done by the Britishers or the Brahmins? I have no answer. So, I prefer to stay away from such uncertain and sensitive issues and focus on serving society to the best of ability.

There is a lot of hype about Ram Mandir and the political colour given to it. How do you see this as a believer?

For me, spirituality and politics are totally different. We should not mix both. But what is happening now is really disturbing as the BJP turned spirituality into fanaticism for their political gain. It hurts the feelings of many Hindus and also hurts minorities. It results in riots and killings like what is happening in Manipur, Haryana and several other places.

BJP leaders are confident of emerging principal opposition in TN and alter the landscape of Dravidian politics, by replacing AIADMK. What is your view?

It is impossible. The people have a strong hatred towards the BJP and its Hindutva politics. Now, they have also developed an aversion towards the BJP for politicising religion. People here strongly dislike such politics. So, Dravidian politics will continue.

Where did BJP lack or fail to win the trust of people?

Apart from Hindutva politics, they did not guarantee anything. There were a lot of schemes, announcements, but nothing reached the people on the ground. I was part of their publicity campaigns, but the promises remained as hot-air.