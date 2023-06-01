BJP has started its intimidation tactics using central agencies in TN: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the BJP led union government has started its tactics of intimidating its political opponents (mis)using central agencies in Tamil Nadu. Stalin also said that the DMK would continue to engage in the unification of opposition parties across the country against the BJP regime for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Returning from his nine-day Singapore-Japan business tour, Stalin, responding to queries about Income Tax raids at places related to state electricity minister V Senthil Balaji during his foreign trip, told media persons at the city airport that the BJP regime has been (mis)using agencies like Income Tax, CBI and ED to exact political revenge and intimidate its opponents. “It has been happening in many states. It has started in TN.I don’t want to say anything more on that.”

DMK will continue to unify opposition

On his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal meeting him tomorrow (Friday), the CM said that the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab have sought his appointment tomorrow (Friday). On the unification efforts made to bring the opposition under one umbrella, the Chief Minister said that the efforts to unify the opposition had been happening for a while and the DMK would fully engage in the efforts too.

Senkol has bent; evident from wrestlers arrest

Reacting to a specific query on the ‘Senkol’ issue, he said that it would be a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu if it were really Chola’s Senkol, but historians have denied it. “The Senkol has already bent. It is evident from the manner the protesting wrestlers were attacked and forcibly arrested by the police in Delhi,” On his cabinet colleague P K Sekar Babu attending the Senkol briefing event of union minister Nirmala Sitharaman here recently, he said, “We were told that the event was about the union government’s function. I advised him to attend the event. You know what happened there. He (Sekar Babu) explained our stand immediately.”

Determined not to allow Mekadatu

Responding to Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar’s statement on Mekadatu Dam construction, he said, “Our irrigation minister has clarified on that. We are determined not to allow the construction of the dam.

Asked about Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s critique of the CM’s foreign tour, he said, “It is his mindset. He thinks everyone will be like him. Our minister Thangam Thennarasu has clarified enough. I don’t want to explain further.”

The CM added that MoUs to the tune of Rs 3,233 crore, including the Rs 1,200 and odd crore signed with Mitsubishi for air conditioner plant in his presence in Chennai very recently, has been signed through the Japan-Singapore tour.