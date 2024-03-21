BJP gets notice over involving students in PM road show

COIMBATORE: An explanation has been sought from BJP functionaries on Wednesday over participation of students in a road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore.

After students were spotted in the road show near Sai Baba Colony on March 18 in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the education department served notice to the government aided school to know if students were forced to participate in the election rally.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore city police booked a case after various political parties lodged a complaint with the EC. The election department authorities held an inquiry by visiting the school and submitted a report to the District Collector. In a further development, the election authorities said that a notice has been issued to the Coimbatore unit of BJP seeking an explanation. Also, a notice has been served to another private school following complaints that their students were also involved.

“The reports given by the authorities of the education department and labour welfare department will be sent to election department officials in Chennai for any further action,” said an official.