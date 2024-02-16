BJP functionary murdered by armed gang in Madurai

MADURAI: A BJP functionary was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Madurai in the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sakthivel (35), district secretary of BJP’s OBC wing of Madurai.

The attack was executed near Sangunagar in Vandiyur around 6 am when the victim was traveling on his bike from his house at Thevar Kurinji Nagar near Annanagar, Madurai, sources said. The assailants who followed his movements on a bike reportedly chased the BJP functionary and hacked him to death. The assailants then fled the scene. The victim was found dead, lying in a pool of blood.

The Anna Nagar police reached the spot, inspected the scene of crime and held enquiries. Investigations revealed that enmity over money transactions was the motive for the murder.

J Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City said two workers borrowed a sum of Rs 70,000 from Sakthivel, who runs a mill. Both the workers of the mill reportedly paid back Rs 50,000. The workers allegedly murdered them after demanded the remaining Rs 20,000. According to police, Sakthivel lost his temper and spoke ill of their families. Enraged by this, the accused murdered Sakthivel, police said.