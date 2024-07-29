BJP functionary held for attempting to break open ATM in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A 54 year old BJP functionary was arrested for attempting to break open an ATM machine to rob in Tirupur.

Police said S Muruganandam, the BJP’s Tirupur campaign wing secretary, and resident of Avinashigoundenpalayam had attempted to break open an ATM of a private bank on the night of 20 July.

“He made a futile attempt to break open the machine using a hollow block stone,” police said. The Anupperpalayam police registered a case and traced the culprit by scanning the CCTV images in the neighbourhood. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, BJP district president B Senthilvel refuted claims by police that Muruganandam belonged to BJP.

“He switched over to BJP from DMK recently. As he was suspected to be a sleeper cell of DMK, Muruganandam was removed from his party post and also from the primary membership of the party on 23 June, 2024,” said Senthilvel in a statement.