BJP functionary hacked to death in Sivaganga, party cadres stage protest

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Sivagangai on Sunday when BJP cadres staged a protest and refused to receive the body of a party functionary who was murdered by an unidentified gang, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The deceased Selvakumar, a resident of Velankulam, had held the position of cooperative district secretary in Sivagangai. On Saturday, when he was returning home on his motorcycle, he was brutally hacked to death by an unknown gang.

Following this, several members of the party staged a protest demanding the arrest of the murderers. The protestors also said they would not receive the body of the deceased until appropriate action was taken.