BJP functionary alleges misuse of her image in the Ajith Kumar custody death case

CHENNAI: A female BJP functionary from Tiruvallur has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that miscreants are circulating her photos in connection with the custody death case of Ajith Kumar.

A few days ago, Tamil Nadu witnessed a massive outrage after Ajith Kumar (28), a security guard at the Madapuram Bathirakaliamman temple near Thirubuvanam was brutally beaten to death by the police after being taken for questioning in connection with a jewelry theft complaint.

The complaint was filed by Nikitha from Alampatti in Madurai, who accused Ajith Kumar of stealing jewelry from her car. However, it has recently come to light that Nikitha has been implicated in multiple fraud cases and is currently absconding.

Amid the controversy, Tiruvallur East BJP District Secretary Rajini has filed a complaint alleging that her photo is being falsely circulated in connection with the case instead of Nikitha.

"A photo of me with former state president Annamalai is being misrepresented as a photo of Nikitha. False information is being spread on social media by a miscreant named Senthil Saravanan," she said.

Rajini further added that she has lodged a formal complaint in this regard and that she would go on a protest if action is not taken immediately.





Also Read: Sivaganga custodial death: Must apologise to his mother, says Nikitha in viral audio