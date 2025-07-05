Sivaganga custodial death: Must apologise to his mother, says Nikitha in viral audio

CHENNAI: Amid growing outrage over the custodial death of temple watchman Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, an audio clip of Nikitha, the woman whose jewellery theft complaint allegedly led to his arrest and death, has gone viral on social media.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Nikitha, who is from Alampatti near Thirumangalam in Madurai district, is currently absconding. Allegations have surfaced that multiple fraud cases are pending against her. Police have found her house locked and deserted.

Meanwhile, an audio clip purportedly of Nikitha speaking about the incident has gone viral on social media. In the audio, she expresses her pain over the situation and makes several claims.

“It is with deep sorrow that I speak out. For a woman who has completed multiple degrees, earned a doctorate, and is working as a college professor, reaching a high position in society is a huge challenge. Society often refuses to accept a woman’s growth, and that’s what happened to me.”

Nikitha said Ajith Kumar’s death was deeply saddening, and that after filing the complaint, she returned home and did not know what transpired later. She also defended herself against allegations of fraud involving her father, who reportedly faced complaints in 2011 for promising jobs in exchange for money after retiring from a senior position.

“How can such accusations be accepted when my father, now a retired officer, no longer holds any power? I’m working in a college in Dindigul. I went to work one day and have since been on leave to take care of my mother, who is bedridden after a fall,” she stated.

Calling this a testing time, Nikitha alleged that a DMK functionary was orchestrating a campaign against her and falsely linking her to powerful officials and even the Chief Minister.

“I don’t know any top officials or the Chief Minister. I’m being deliberately targeted and provoked by someone with political motives,” she added.

Nikitha emphasised that being silent does not mean she is guilty and said she wished to repeatedly apologise to Ajith Kumar’s mother for his death. She said, "Just because I have remained patient doesn't mean I am guilty. This is an extremely painful time. I must apologise to Ajith Kumar's mother multiple times for his death."

Ajith Kumar was taken in for questioning by Thirupuvanam police following a complaint from a devotee, who alleged he had stolen her jewellery. Later, the police informed Kumar’s family of his death. The autopsy report revealed serious injuries.