BJP flays TN govt for rise in sexual crimes against girls, women

Alleging that five girls were sexually assaulted on a single day in the state, party chief Nainar Nagenthran announced a massive protest on June 18, demanding an end to sexual crimes against girls and women.

Citing the tragic death of a three-year-old girl due to sexual assault near Gummidipoondi on Monday, he said "People elected the TVK with the hope of seeing a transformation in their lives, but were now living in fear of violent sexual crimes against girls and women".

A 19-year-old migrant worker from Bihar has been arrested in connection with the gruesome incident near Gummidipoondi.