BJP flays Tamil Nadu Interim Budget as empty document, accuses DMK of fiscal mismanagement

State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran dismissed the Budget outright. “What was presented today is not the DMK government’s interim budget, but a document of hollow pride. For people who have grown used to disappointment over the past five years, this too is nothing new. Change is not far away,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan took a swipe at the timing of the presentation. “Claiming to be rationalists, they chose an auspicious hour on Amavasya to present the Interim Budget. The people who feel betrayed are calling this the DMK’s final Budget. After making false promises, raising all taxes and burdening people with debt, DMK ministers are unable to account for the money collected and are hiding behind the law,” she alleged.

BJP national general council member K Annamalai said the government had continued to mislead the public even in its concluding Budget. He accused the administration of ignoring sanitation workers seeking permanent jobs, teachers demanding equal pay, government doctors, and youth protesting alleged corruption in recruitment.