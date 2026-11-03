BJP flays proposed land pattas for religious structures, warns of protests

CHENNAI: BJP state secretary A Ashvathaman on Tuesday demanded the withdrawal of the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to issue land pattas to churches, mosques and dargahs functioning without ownership documents, alleging that the move discriminated against Hindu temples and violated the principle of equality before the law.
In a statement, he criticised Minority Welfare Minister A M Shahjahan for announcing that the government would take steps to regularise such religious structures operating on government land for several years. Ashvathaman questioned why similar consideration was not being extended to Hindu temples, alleging that temple properties were being taken over for government projects even when they had valid documents.
Citing examples, he referred to properties along Chennai’s East Coast Road endowed by Ayirangani Azhavandar for the service of Lord Perumal, and alleged that temple lands in Ariyalur and Kallakurichi had been acquired for public projects, including a court complex and government offices.
The BJP leader also questioned the absence of a clearly specified time frame for determining which religious institutions would qualify for regularisation, arguing that the lack of clarity could leave the proposal open to arbitrary implementation.
Ashvathaman said the BJP was not opposed to the welfare of minorities but would challenge any policy that favoured one religious community over another. He invoked the constitutional principle of equality before the law and called for uniform treatment of all religious institutions occupying public land.
He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to abandon the proposal and demanded that Shahjahan withdraw his announcement. Warning of an agitation, Ashvathaman said the BJP would mobilise people and launch protests if the government went ahead with the move.