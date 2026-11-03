BJP flays proposed land pattas for religious structures, warns of protests

The BJP leader also questioned the absence of a clearly specified time frame for determining which religious institutions would qualify for regularisation, arguing that the lack of clarity could leave the proposal open to arbitrary implementation.

Ashvathaman said the BJP was not opposed to the welfare of minorities but would challenge any policy that favoured one religious community over another. He invoked the constitutional principle of equality before the law and called for uniform treatment of all religious institutions occupying public land.

He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to abandon the proposal and demanded that Shahjahan withdraw his announcement. Warning of an agitation, Ashvathaman said the BJP would mobilise people and launch protests if the government went ahead with the move.