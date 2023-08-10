BJP flays introduction of trustees in pvt hall

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A meeting to introduce the five newly-appointed trustees, including trust president R Jeevanandam, of Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple at a private hall instead of the temple has stirred a controversy resulting in the district BJP announcing an agitation on the issue on Saturday.

According to BJP district president R Balasubramaniyan, “This is the first time in the history of the temple that trustees were introduced in a hall outside the temple. The age-old tradition is for trustees to assume office on the temple premises itself.”

The function was held in the presence of PWD Minister EV Velu, Collector B Murugesh and temple joint commissioner C Jothi reportedly due to Minister Velu not wishing to enter the temple. However, enquiries revealed that the trustees had taken charge in June in the presence of temple officials and that the Tuesday’s function was only to meet the Minister.

What raised local devotees’ ire was that HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu was conspicuous by his absence. When a similar function took place at the Selliamman Temple near the new Vellore bus stand, Sekarbabu did the honours inside the temple, devotees pointed out.

“Temple Trust board chairman R Jeevanandan is trying to bring the temple under his control by closing the gate before sanctum sanctorum resulting in devotees having to perform darashan from outside the closed gate,” an annoyed Balasubramaniyan said.

When asked about this, Jeevanandan told DT Next “The news is totally wrong. We have no business inside the temple where everything is done by the HR&CE officials. After the presiding deities are taken to the palliarai, it is the priest, who locks up individual gates and hands over the keys. When the temple is reopened in the morning, we stand behind the priest during the go pooja and only then is the temple opened.” Hence, we are in no way involved in locking any gate, he added.