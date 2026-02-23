BJP fielding central agencies for poll gain, alleges Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday hit back at the Enforcement Directorate’s charges against Minister KN Nehru, alleging political vendetta and asserting that the party would face the probe legally.
Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi said central agencies such as the Income Tax Department, CBI and ED were often deployed by the BJP during elections and claimed similar actions had begun in Tamil Nadu with the notice to Nehru.
Kanimozhi added that Nehru would cooperate with authorities while proving his innocence.
She said that the DMK had faith in the judiciary and would counter the allegations through legal means, even as party leaders rallied behind the minister.
She also said the DMK was preparing its election manifesto and that it would be released after consultations. Any announcement regarding O Panneerselvam joining the DMK alliance would be made by the Chief Minister, she added.
Kanimozhi maintained that talks with alliance partners had always been cordial due to a long-standing relationship, stressing that the coalition was built on shared ideology and would function without issues.
Earlier, Kanimozhi participated in a welfare event organised by the Thoothukudi District Differently-Abled Welfare Department, during which 76 beneficiaries were provided scooters fitted with auxiliary wheels, worth Rs 77.36 lakh. District Collector Ilambagavath presided over the event, attended by Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, MLA Shanmugaiya and government officials.