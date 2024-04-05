BJP Erode LS candidate, AB Muruganantham threatens poll staff involved in vehicle check

COIMBATORE: BJP candidate for Erode Lok Sabha constituency AB Muruganantham has courted controversy by threatening flying squad sleuths, who intercepted his car for a check in Gobichettipalayam.

In a videograb, Muruganandam is heard saying, “I will make you go to court throughout your lifetime.”

The candidate, who is seen seated in the car, is heard asking the cops not to raise their voice and if they are threatening him.

When a cop retorts saying it was he who speaks in a threatening tone, Muruganandam asks his name, designation and questions whether he was deputed to threaten him.

However, the cop maintained his cool and replied aptly that they were only doing their duty of checking vehicles.

To this, a visibly irritated Muruganandam tells him in a threatening tone as, “I will make you go to court for lifetime,” and insists him to be respectful.

As he gets into a further intense quarrel, the cops convinced him by citing piling up of traffic and allowed him to go, only after performing their duty, by checking his car.