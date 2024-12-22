BJP enacts drama to divert attention from Shah's defamatory Ambedkar remarks, says DMK

CHENNAI: DMK's executive committee meeting issued a strong condemnation against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "defaming" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Shah besmirched the sacrifices of Dr Ambedkar, which was "unacceptable" and a "blot" on Parliamentary democracy under the BJP regime, the Dravidian party alleged in a resolution.

In order to divert attention from the minister's remarks, "dramas" are enacted by the BJP, inside and outside of Parliament, DMK claimed.

Meanwhile, the party lauded party office-bearers and cadre for the State-wide protests and MPs for opposing the minister in both Houses of Parliament.

While CM Stalin, following his Erode visit days ago, had said that his party would win over 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls. Following the party president's tall claims, the DMK executive council urged its cadre to start working at once to ensure it in the Assembly elections.

Also, the DMK demanded that the Centre take steps to immediately secure Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats from Sri Lanka. The Union government was also urged to find a permanent solution to the fishermen's issue and take steps to retrieve Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka.

On Cyclone Fengal relief, the DMK said the Centre's disaster relief fund was not 'BJP's party fund.' The Union government must allocate funds sought by the State government, the DMK reiterated. The State had sought Rs 6,675 crore for cyclone relief and Rs 2,000 crore for permanent restoration. However, the party said that the Centre released only Rs 944.80 crore, which was the usual, pending State Disaster Relief Fund.

The party also urged the Centre to drop the 'One Nation One Election' proposal and condemned it over the tungsten mining issue. The executive council also targeted the AIADMK for 'supporting' a Bill in 2023 to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, in Parliament, which facilitated the grant of tungsten mining rights by the Centre.

Another resolution hit out at the Centre for its 'partiality' and 'betrayal' of Tamil Nadu by not releasing funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.