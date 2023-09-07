BJP diverts attention away from its corruption allegations: CPI (M)

CHENNAI: During a protest against the Central government, CPI (M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan alleged that the ruling BJP is diverting the public attention away from corruption allegations raised in CAG reports using 'One Nation, One Election', Sanatana Dharma, and India name change ploys.

"Due to the wrong economic policies of the Modi government, prices of fundamental items have increased. BJP had promised two crore jobs per year but lakhs of youngsters are losing their jobs," he said during the protest in Chennai, on Friday.

The left party had announced State-wide protests in front of Central government offices apart from staging rail roko protests demanding the government to take measures to control the prices and create jobs.

Balakrishnan opined that people cannot be fooled by diversion tactics.

"The government is using 'One Nation, One Election', the row over Sanatana Dharma and India name change ploys to divert the attention from corruption allegations, unemployment, and increasing prices," he added.

Meanwhile, a statement from the party said that protests were held in over 300 places across the State and more than one lakh cadres took part.

More than 50,000 cadres have been arrested by the police.

"Thousands of men and women participating in the protest braving the hot sun shows the vexation at the government," the statement said.