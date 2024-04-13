BJP diverting investments from TN to Guj: CM

COIMBATORE: The Centre-ruling BJP stalled the growth of Tamil Nadu by forcefully diverting investments coming here to BJP-ruled states, alleged DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin in Coimbatore on Friday.

Addressing a campaign rally in Coimbatore along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek votes for DMK candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency ‘Ganapathi’ P Rajkumar, the party’s Pollachi candidate K Eswarasamy, and Congress candidate S Jothimani who is contesting from Karur, Stalin accused the BJP government of threatening a firm that proposed to invest Rs 6,500 crore in Tamil Nadu to manufacture semiconductors to shift to Gujarat.

“But Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the DMK is stalling development projects in Tamil Nadu. It’s the BJP that threatens and diverts investments coming to Tamil Nadu. Don’t you like several thousands of youth from our State getting employment? In the last ten years, the BJP government has not given any special schemes to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Modi most eligible to be chancellor of corruption university, says CM Stalin

Claiming that the Prime Minister, who usually tours foreign countries, was now touring India because of elections, CM Stalin said, “Did Modi ever speak of his 10 years’ achievements in campaigns? He always targets DMK over dynastic politics and corruption. I wish to tell him that anyone can come to politics, contest elections and face people. But they can come to power only if the people vote.”

“If a university is built for corruption, then the Prime Minister is most eligible to be its chancellor,” added the DMK president.

“The BJP is snatching money through raids with its partners like the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Thousands of crores of rupees were received through PM Cares Fund, while the CAG has reported a Rs 7 lakh crore scam and involved in the Rafale scam. Demonetisation and GST led to closure of companies and 35 per cent of mills,” he said. The CM also attacked the AIADMK for continuing what he called as its secret relationship with BJP. “The AIADMK is the ‘B’ team of BJP,” he said.