BJP demands resignation of Tamil Nadu ministers following DA case verdict

CHENNAI: Hours after the Madras High Court reversed the acquittal of two State Ministers in disproportionate assets (DA) cases, the national in-charge for Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Arvind Menon on Wednesday urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to ask his Cabinet colleagues KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to step down immediately and face trial as to uphold the sanctity of the high offices they hold.

"On one side, these corrupt men continue to loot crores of public money while on the other side, the common man continues to bear the brunt of the rising costs of essentials," Menon said in a statement.

This is the Dravidian Model of development where a few families prosper while the voters suffer, he claimed.

Demanding their resignations, the BJP neta said, "CM MK Stalin, who is answerable to the people of Tamil Nadu, must introspect on whether such persons tainted by serious corruption allegations must continue as Ministers."