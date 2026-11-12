BJP demands real facts on Rs 1,370 cr expansion plans of existing firms in TN

Claiming credit for the expansion plans of Hwashin and Seoyon in Tamil Nadu is absolutely wrong as these are routine expansions of the companies' plants that are already operating in the state, BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said.

"Presenting them as a major achievement that offsets or replaces new projects elsewhere is misleading. We don’t want reels - we want real facts," he said in a statement here.

Hwashin Co., Ltd is a South Korean automotive chassis and body components manufacturer, while Seoyon is a South Korean auto-parts maker that supplies major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Hyundai and Kia. Both companies operate local Indian subsidiaries such as Hwashin Automotive India and Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive India to support carmakers in India.

In the statement, Thirupathy said in early November 2026, Hwashin, Seoyon and Iwamet signed MoUs with the Andhra Pradesh government for approximately Rs 1,614 crore to set up new manufacturing facilities in Anantapur. These projects were projected to create around 1,418 jobs altogether. Tamil Nadu had also been in discussions with the companies.