BJP demands FIR against DMK minister KN Nehru

In a statement, BJP national general council member K Annamalai welcomed the court's order and said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had written to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and the DVAC in October last year seeking registration of a case against the Minister.

He alleged that in December, the ED again sought an FIR, citing bribery of nearly Rs 1,020 crore in the award of contracts in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department. In January, the central agency purportedly forwarded documentary evidence relating to another alleged bribe of Rs 365 crore connected to transfers and postings.