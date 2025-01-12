BJP demands apology from Udhayanidhi over NEET abolition promise

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Sunday took a dig at the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, demanding an unconditional apology for allegedly reneging on his promise to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

BJP state secretary S G Suryah accused Udhayanidhi Stalin of "shamelessly lying" to the people of Tamil Nadu during the 2021 assembly election campaign, where he had assured voters that his party would abolish NEET as its first priority.

"Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had made a promise to the people of Tamil Nadu that he would abolish NEET as his first signature, but he has failed to deliver on that promise," Suryah said in a statement.

"It's time for him to come out in public and give an unconditional apology for his blatant U-turn," he said.

The BJP leader also justified the recent statement made by TVK president Vijay, who had criticised the ruling DMK government for its failure to abolish NEET.

Suryah pointed out that the central government had no role in implementing NEET, which was a directive of the Supreme Court.

"What is there for Vijay to clarify? The fact remains that the central government has no role in implementing NEET, which was a directive of the Supreme Court. If anyone wants to get away from NEET, they should approach the Supreme Court, not the central government," he added.