BJP dares Vijay to seek CBI probe, alleges political conspiracy behind Jana Nayagan leak

Meanwhile, denying allegations that ‘Jana Nayagan’ was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as baseless, the board said it follows the Key Delivery Message (KDM), a secure system for all theatrical films submitted for certification.

“Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed,” it said.

The Digital Cinema Package (DCP) of ‘Jana Nayagan’ was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on March 17 with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since then, added the board.