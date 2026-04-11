BJP dares Vijay to seek CBI probe, alleges political conspiracy behind Jana Nayagan leak

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu BJP on Saturday mounted a sharp attack on actor-politician C Joseph Vijay and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), alleging that the online leak of his film Jana Nayagan was part of a calculated political conspiracy aimed at garnering sympathy ahead of the Assembly elections.
BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad questioned why TVK had delayed approaching the police. “If the leak was genuine, why was no immediate complaint filed? Will Vijay dare to demand a CBI inquiry into the leak of his own film?” he asked.
He alleged that a complaint was lodged with the Cyber Crime Police only after criticism surfaced, calling it a belated attempt to legitimise a pre-planned narrative.
Meanwhile, denying allegations that ‘Jana Nayagan’ was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as baseless, the board said it follows the Key Delivery Message (KDM), a secure system for all theatrical films submitted for certification.
“Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed,” it said.
The Digital Cinema Package (DCP) of ‘Jana Nayagan’ was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on March 17 with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since then, added the board.