BJP curtailing development of states: Stalin at Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the union government is curtailing development of states by snatching away its fund resources.

“Fund resources are important for the development of a state. But the union government is creating a situation to stop oxygen required for the state’s development. The BJP is trying to destroy states and thereby destroy language, culture and tradition,” he said, while addressing a gathering in Dharmapuri after laying foundation for 75 new projects worth Rs 560 crore, inaugurated 993 completed projects and distributed welfare aid to 8,736 beneficiaries in Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

Listing out the various welfare schemes rolled out by the DMK government, Stalin said the AIADMK, which ruled for ten years, had only looted the state.

“Can they (AIADMK) list out the completed projects? Their only achievement is to have curtailed the Dharmapuri-Hogenakkal combined drinking water scheme taken up by DMK,” he said.

Taking a dig at frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tamil Nadu, Stalin said people have realized well that the Prime Minister will show interest only for polls as he did not turn up during floods in Chennai and Thoothukudi.

“Even works for AIIMS in Madurai, foundation for which was laid in 2019 has been taken up only now. It will be stopped after the polls. And, cylinder prices were reduced for polls,” he said, while terming these announcements as just poll gimmicks. Countering the dynasty party criticism, Stalin said that DMK rule in Tamil Nadu is for the welfare of crores of people, who were all the party’s family.