BJP condemns Udhay's Sanatana remarks in Assembly

CHENNAI: The BJP on Wednesday strongly objected to remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma in the Assembly, with party MLA M Bhojarajan accusing the DMK of raising issues unrelated to the discussion before the House.
Talking to reporters at the Secretariat after the Assembly proceedings, Bhojarajan said discussions in the House must remain focused on the subject under consideration and avoid unnecessary ideological remarks.
"Whether they support or oppose the resolution should have been discussed. Speaking about Sanatana Dharma instead was wrong," the Ooty MLA said.
He had earlier met Speaker JCD Prabhakar and submitted a complaint petition over the remarks made in the Assembly.
Bhojarajan also criticised the DMK's stand on Sanatana Dharma and said the party should move away from what he described as its mindset of eradication. "The DMK should change its mentality of speaking about the eradication of Sanatana Dharma," he said.
Calling for better coordination between the Union and State governments, the BJP legislator said cooperation between both administrations was necessary for Tamil Nadu's development.