'BJP commits historical blunder by implementation CAA', says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Stating that the Modi government has committed a "historical blunder" by announcing the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, the leader of AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the union government's move.

Palaniswami questioned the timing of issuing the notification of the Act and said that AIADMK would fight against the Act in a democratic way along with the people.

"AIADMK has been insisting that the Act should not bring any harm to indigenous community in the country. Hence, the Act was not implemented for the last 5 years. However, the Union government issued a notification on the implementation of the Act, keeping the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in mind, for political gains," Palaniswami said in his social media post.

"The AIADMK vehemently condemns the Central government's action that has been carried out to divide the people", said the leader of AIADMK that supported the CAA when it was in alliance with the BJP.

The AIADMK would not allow it, if the Act was used against the Muslims, who are citizen of the nation.

However, Palaniswami's post received backlash as netizens hit back at the AIADMK leader for supporting the Act. Several reacted sharply and posted video clips of Palaniswami strongly backing the CAA.

In one of the videos, Palaniswami was heard saying, "There was no political pressure from the BJP. We voluntarily supported the 'CAA' and the netizens have also recalled how Palaniswami, being the then CM, spoke in support of the Act in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.