NDA govt will not last beyond 150 days, says EVKS Elangovan

CHENNAI: Erode East MLA and former Tamil Nadu Congress chairperson EVKS Elangovan on Monday said that the BJP-led NDA coalition at the Centtre will fall soon and will not last beyond 150 days, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Speaking to reporters at an MLAs interaction in Tirupur, Elangovan said that it is not just opinion polls that state that Congress will win the elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, it is also a fact.

"Congress will win in Haryana by a huge margin and BJP will have zero candidates in Kashmir as they will not win in any constituency," he said.

Elangovan criticised the central government and said that despite collecting thousands of crores as GST, the Centre doesn't give any relief funds to Tamil Nadu when natural disasters strike.

"When we ask for our tax money as relief funds, the centre acts as if we are asking for money from their own pocket," he said, pointing out that this behaviour makes one question whether the Centre has any humanity at all.

The MLA added that though the BJP-led alliance at the Centre has completed 100 days in power, it will never reach 150 days and will face defeat.