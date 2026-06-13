BJP clone TVK resorting to poaching betrays lack of faith in own government: Stalin

Addressing a meeting of the DMK Women's Wing at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin claimed that TVK was functioning like the BJP, which he alleged had a history of poaching legislators from rival parties in several States.

"Today, even many people who did vote for TVK are disappointed with the government. During the TVK regime, criminal activities have increased. Reports have appeared in the media alleging the involvement of ruling party cadres in crimes against women," Stalin said.

Recalling statements made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the Assembly election campaign, Stalin said the TVK leader had promised greater safety for women if elected to power. "But the actions of some TVK cadre are contrary to those promises. People are now asking who will protect them from TVK cadre and functionaries," he said.