BJP clone TVK resorting to poaching betrays lack of faith in own government: Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday alleged that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is a clone of the BJP ruling the Centre, charging that Vijay's party is promoting what is called the saffron model of engineering defections and attempting to weaken opposition parties by buying their leaders.
Addressing a meeting of the DMK Women's Wing at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin claimed that TVK was functioning like the BJP, which he alleged had a history of poaching legislators from rival parties in several States.
"Today, even many people who did vote for TVK are disappointed with the government. During the TVK regime, criminal activities have increased. Reports have appeared in the media alleging the involvement of ruling party cadres in crimes against women," Stalin said.
Recalling statements made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the Assembly election campaign, Stalin said the TVK leader had promised greater safety for women if elected to power. "But the actions of some TVK cadre are contrary to those promises. People are now asking who will protect them from TVK cadre and functionaries," he said.
TVK came to power promising greater safety for women. But people are worried who will protect women from the ruling party cadre and functionaries...involvement of the ruling party cadre in crimes against women is rampant
MK Stalin, DMK president
The DMK chief further accused the ruling party of encouraging defections from the AIADMK. Referring to MLAs who had voted in favour of the government and later resigned, Stalin questioned whether the Chief Minister lacked confidence in his own party and alliance partners.
"First, AIADMK MLAs were made to support the government during the trust vote. Then they resigned and subsequently joined the ruling party. This is exactly the kind of politics the BJP practises in other states. TVK is acting as the BJP's proxy," he charged.
Stalin also criticised the State government's failure to handle issues concerning Tamil Nadu's rights. Referring to the dispute over the Centre's refusal to release education funds, he said the DMK had consistently opposed attempts to impose the three-language policy and had fought for the State's interests.
"This is governance, not cinema. Any government that seeks to protect State rights can only follow the path laid down by the Dravidian model government," Stalin said.