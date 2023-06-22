BJP chief K Annamalai to visit Britain

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai is all set to leave for Great Britain by Thursday.

“Our leader Annamalai would visit London, Birmingham and Hounslow during his 6-day visit. Annamalai goes to England on the invitation of the Tamils there.

He would participate in various events organised by British Tamils. He will come back to Chennai on June 28. The six-day visit is purely non-political,” sources in the BJP said.